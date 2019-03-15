Richmond falls to Saint Louis in final minutes

BROOKLYN, NY (WWBT) - Richmond was eliminated after losing the lead late against Saint Louis.
The Spiders fell 71-68 Thursday and are out of the Atlantic-10 tournament.
Richmond had held a seven-point lead as late as 7 minutes left in the game, but a strong rally from Saint Louis put the Spiders on the defensive. The game was tied at 64 with four minutes to play, but Saint Louis pulled head by four with 1:28 remaining and held Richmond off to advance to the next round.
