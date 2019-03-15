Police search for missing man last seen in February

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was last seen in February.
Police said Gilber E. Hidalgo Villatoro, 42, whose last known address is in the 6000 block of Hudswell Lane in North Chesterfield, was last seen by family members on Feb. 20. He was reported missing on Feb. 25.
Family members told police Hidalgo Villatoro may have been hospitalized recently or staying at a place Hopkins Road in Richmond, but they have not been able to find him.
Hidalgo Villatoro is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
