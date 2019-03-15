News to know for March 15: Hanover house fire; St. Patrick’s Day street closures; severe storms

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines in Central Virginia as you head into St. Patrick’s Day weekend:
No injuries were reported after an early morning fire caused major damage to a home in Hanover County.
Multiple fire trucks were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. for the blaze on Caruthers Way.
Between festivals and block parties the options are endless for green beer and shamrocks. Here’s a guide to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day RVA style!
The events will also close several roads around Richmond.
A charity concert on Friday evening is raising money to help benefit the Fire Recovery Fund that was created after a blaze destroyed the Hopewell Moose Lodge.
The building on Western Street was completely destroyed after an early morning fire on Feb. 28.
The event, which costs $15, features the Deloreans, a 1980s-themed band.
A Richmond man faces sexual abuse charges of two children under the age of 13 stemming from an investigation at a Henrico daycare.
Rahman Jordan Rypkema, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery by sexually abusing two separate children under the age of 13, according to court documents.
The powerful system we have been watching the last few days is marching east and will bring scattered showers and a few storms to Central Virginia on Friday late afternoon and evening.
A portion of our area has been included in a “marginal risk” of severe weather.
Kelvin Allen is getting a chance of a lifetime as he’s set to compete on “Lets Make a Deal.”
Last summer, he was on a family vacation in California when his wife got tickets for them to be in the audience.
Allen, who was not expecting to be chosen as a contestant, said when Wayne Brady pointed him out and called his name, he was like a deer in the headlights.
Friday is World Sleep Day, which is an annual reminder of how important sleep is and how to get more of it.
“Regular bedtimes, but at the same time as you did before the change,” said Dr. Kristin Knutson, Ph.D., spokesperson for the World Sleep Society, of the recent time change. “Also ... light exposure in the morning will help both you and your children reset the clock with the current time change and that will help your sleep as well.”
“St. Patrick’s Day is an enchanted time - a day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into summer’s magic.” - Adrienne Cook
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.