Mystery charges? It could be from a new game kids are playing

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - If your kids love Fortnite, odds are, they’re now playing a new game called Apex Legends. And just like Fortnite, there are some purchases available inside that parents should be aware of!
Apex Legends has only been out a few weeks, but it’s already blowing Fortnite records out of the water. The game had 25 million downloads in just its first week - far more than Fortnite’s 10 million over its first two weeks, back in 2017.
So what is Apex Legends like?
Well, where Fortnite is pretty cartoon-ish in its look and in its violence, Apex is a more realistic, first-person shooter game. There is some blood spatter, and more realistic-looking weapons. Players are also on teams like they are on Fortnite.
And much like Fortnite, Apex Legends is free to download. But the extras, like better weapons or cooler “skins,” cost real money!
Apex charges as much as $18 apiece for some of the skins.
Back in December, some kids ran up $950 in Fortnite charges on their mom’s credit card, without permission. With another hot game out there with pricey in-app purchases, make sure your kids know the rules at your house!
And before you let your kids play Apex Legends or any other game, it’s a good idea for you to check it out first!
