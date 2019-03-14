Mega Millions jackpot winner to donate portion of winnings to charity

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A little more than a week after claiming a record-breaking $1.5 billion jackpot, the winner of the massive jackpot has decided to give back to the State of South Carolina.
Jason Kurland, the winner’s legal representative and spokesperson, said Thursday that the winner will be providing charitable donations to several organizations. The Ronald McDonald House (Columbia, SC), the One SC Fund, In The Middle (Columbia, SC), the City of Simpsonville Art Center, and the American Red Cross Alabama Region - Tornado Relief Fund will receive donations from the Mega Millions winner.
The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous after claiming the winning ticket, was visiting Greenville and decided to go on a scenic drive. Ultimately, the South Carolina native ended up at the KC Mart in Simpsonville where she decided to purchase a ticket. After checking her ticket the morning after the drawing, she was in “complete shock and disbelief” before celebrating her victory.
“Words can’t describe the feeling of such incredible luck,” the winner said. “I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart.”
