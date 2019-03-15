Man charged with DUI in Stafford thought he was in Delaware

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - An early morning traffic stop resulted in a DUI arrest for a Delaware man who was unaware he wasn’t in Delaware.
A deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office initiated the traffic stop at 3:40 a.m. March 13 at Cambridge Street and Layhill Road because the driver was traveling at a “high rate of speed.”
During the stop, the deputy asked the driver if he knew the speed limit and the driver said he didn’t. The deputy then asked if the driver knew where he was, to whic he replied “Delaware.”
The deputy told the driver he was not in Delaware and noticed the man’s eyes were dilated and he was unsteady on his feet when asked to get out of the vehicle.
A field sobriety test was conducted on Joseph Beck, 32, of Bridegeville, DE, and he admitted to taking a controlled substance.
Beck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.
