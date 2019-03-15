Hopewell man arrested after drug raid

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Hopewell man was arrested after police found suspected cocaine, weapon accessories and a kilogram of an unidentified drug substance at a home on Friday morning.
Jetori Fells-Tucker, 23, faces narcotics and weapons related charges after police executed a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of Courthouse Road around 5:41 a.m.
Police said the unknown substance has been sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science’s Controlled Substance Section for further analysis and identification. Additional charges may be pending after the analysis.
Fells-Tucker is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail pending his arraignment.
This is the fifth drug related search Hopewell police executed in three weeks as part of a new strategy to combat “crime, disorder, and drug distribution operations within the city.”
“As a direct result of collaborative partnerships built within this community, tips from concerned citizens and proactive efforts to eradicate narcotics distribution within the city, this arrest and seizure would not be possible”, said Detective Lieutenant Paul Intravia, who oversees operations of the specialized team.
