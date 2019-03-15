Fugitive Friday: Man caught on camera stealing guns from vehicles

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 20-year-old man wanted on multiple counts of firearm thefts is one of several people featured in NBC12′s Fugitive Friday this week.
The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office says Master Willie Weathers failed to appear in court recently on the firearms charges. His last known address was in the 300 block of Glenwood Court in Petersburg, but he has dies to the Moncks Corner, South Carolina, area.
The sheriff’s office says he was caught on camera stealing firearms:
Anyone with information about Weathers is asked to call the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550.
Here’s a look at additional fugitives on the run in Central Virginia:
