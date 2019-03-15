Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening storm threat

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mainly cloudy, warm and breezy. Plenty of dry hours today with a few scattered showers after midday. Then a Severe storm threat during the late afternoon and evening. Best chance in Richmond is 6-8pm. Strong wind gust possible with any storm that does develop. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.