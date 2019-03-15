Facebook under criminal investigation over sharing of user data, reports say

(CNN) - A new report in the New York Times said federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into Facebook’s data-sharing deals with a number of large technology companies.
The report said a New York grand jury has subpoenaed two well-known smartphone makers for records related to the investigation.
A December report from the Times said Facebook had data-sharing arrangements with more than 150 companies, which helped Facebook gain more users. Facebook’s partners were able to access user data without obtaining consent.
When asked for a comment, a Facebook spokesperson did not address the New York Times story specifically. But the company said it takes the probes seriously and is cooperating with investigators.
Facebook has come under fire for its privacy practices before, particularly amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The consulting firm, which did work for the Trump campaign, harvested data from up to 87 million Facebook profiles.
Its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, was grilled by Congress for nearly 10 hours last year over the company’s privacy practices.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc, contributed to this report.