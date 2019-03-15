Chesterfield man killed in Indiana crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was killed Thursday morning during a three-vehicle crash in Indiana.
Police were called to Indiana Toll Road around 11:40 a.m.
According to Indiana State Police, Shawn L. Alston, 44, of Chesterfield, was driving a box truck when – for an unknown reason – drove through the center median and into the eastbound lanes of traffic.
A tractor-trailer, driven by Derwin W. Patton, 54, of LaGrange, Indiana, then hit Alston. Due to that crash, another tractor-trailer driven by Sardor Y. Hidirov, 31, of Pittsburgh, then hit Patton.
Alston was pronounced dead at the scene.
Patton was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hidirov was not injured.
Both Patton and Hidirov were both wearing seatbelts. It is unclear if Alston was wearing his.
The crash remains under investigation.
