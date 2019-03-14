You could win cuddle time with Maymont’s new baby goats

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There are four new baby goats at Maymont, and you could win some “exclusive” cuddle time.
From now through April 7, a $25 donation to Maymont will get you entry in a random drawing to have some one-on-one, or one-on-four, time with the new additions. And because there are four goats, you can bring three friends (that’s $6.25 per person).
There are some rules for contest, such as you have to be 21 years old to win so check the Maymont website for the details.
Three winners will be selected from the qualifying donations.
Even if you don’t win, you can still see Maymont’s goats any time either by visiting the farm are watching the live Farm Cam.
