VCU fans head to Brooklyn hoping for A-10 tournament title

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - VCU is just one day away from opening play in the Atlantic 10 tournament, and a group of dedicated fans will form a Rams cheering section.
An Amtrak car of VCU faithful, dubbed the RamCar, left Staples Mill Station on Thursday morning bound for Brooklyn.
“VCU fans are notoriously amazing,” Richard Boettcher said. “We go hard and we don’t quit, and it is crazy.”
With plenty of fanfare, including cheerleaders, drummers, Rodney the Ram and even VCU-themed donuts, fans chugged off toward New York, hoping to see their top-seeded team advance to the semifinals with a win over Rhode Island at noon Friday.
“I don’t want to jinx us, but I think we’ve got a pretty good chance,” Boetter said.
VCU is currently on a 12-game winning streak.
