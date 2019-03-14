Time change troubles: Tips to help you get more sleep

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Friday is World Sleep Day, which is an annual reminder of how important sleep is and how to get more of it.
But when you’re a parent, can you?
“Regular bedtimes, but at the same time as you did before the change,” said Dr. Kristin Knutson, Ph.D., spokesperson for the World Sleep Society, of the recent time change. “Also ... light exposure in the morning will help both you and your children reset the clock with the current time change and that will help your sleep as well.”
In other words, get your children on a schedule and get them outside. Also turn off electronic devices an hour before bedtime.
“Good sleep quality is really made up of three things," said Knutson. "Duration, which is 7-8 hours each night, as well as depth and continuity. And that means the ultimate goal is deep uninterrupted sleep that’s long enough for you to wake up feeling refreshed and alert the next day.”
And just as you get your family adjusted, Spring Break will roll around and you’ll be facing sleep adjustments again.
Sleep experts say to not let FOMO (fear of missing out) get in the way of JOMO (joy of missing out).
“The biggest thing is to try to maintain your routine at home and on the road," said Chris Heuisler, Global Run Concierge for Westin Hotels. "Whether it is unplugging your cell phone an hour before bed, reading books with your kids or reading books on your own, try to take that ritual and bring it on the road.”
Hoping some tips like these, bring you a few more Zs.
The experts also say a short 10-15 minute power nap might help you if you’re really struggling to stay awake.
But don’t sleep for too long ... you may just feel worse.
