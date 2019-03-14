5 things you may have missed while Facebook was down

5 things you may have missed while Facebook was down
By Tamia Mallory | March 14, 2019 at 2:33 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 2:34 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re reading this, it looks like you’ve survived the Facebook crash that took place yesterday!

If you’re unaware, Facebook and Instagram were both down on Wednesday, causing many people to do something rare - be productive.

[ Facebook and Instagram experience outages ]

But don’t worry, we have you covered! Here are five stories you may have missed while Facebook was down:

Silent Night

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after strangling a driver who wouldn’t stop singing Christmas carols. Clayton Lucas, 25, was arrested on March 4 for violently choking his driver after becoming enraged by the driver’s singing.

The trooper said Lucas wouldn’t cooperate, so he had to sweep his leg from under him and take him to the ground.
Eagle rescue

The United States’ national bird was rescued in the nation’s capital yesterday. The injured bald eagle was trapped on rail tracks, interrupting service on the Washington Metro blue and silver lines. The eagle was rescued by Metro Transit police and wildlife personnel.

Washington's Metro tweeted that animal control specialists were preparing to rescue the eagle.
Beagle rescue

The Humane Society of the United States rescued dozens of beagles after completing an undercover investigation. The investigation uncovered laboratory testing on beagles, including short-term and long-term experiments. The Humane Society investigator was undercover for approximately 100 days, their news release said.

Humane Society of the United States shows lab testing on beagles

Bizarre arrest

A Florida women was arrested after approaching a hair salon with a machete. Luckily, the owner of the salon locked the door before she could get in. After being arrested, the woman pooped inside a deputy’s patrol car. The woman has been identified as 43-year old Tracy Denise George-Sirleaf, who faces two counts of assault on a person 65 or older.

Authorities took the 43-year-old to the Lee County Jail where she faces two counts of assault on a person 65 or older.
Freak accident

A strong gust of wind sent a stadium light pole tumbling down during a high school soccer game in Arkansas. The graphic video shows the pole crushing a referee. The pole also injured a player. Luckily, both men survived the freak accident.

GRAPHIC: Referee crushed by falling light pole

