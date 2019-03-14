Stafford deputies identify homicide victim as 16-year-old

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have determined the identity of the body of the homicide victim found near River Road.
Deputies say the 16-year-old male, of Fairfax, was killed in Prince George’s County, MD, and later transported to Stafford County.
A deputy on patrol observed the body of the male subject while driving along River Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9.
Deputies say there were signs of trauma on the body.
Officials have determined that the suspicious death is a homicide.
Stafford detectives have worked alongside law enforcement partners in the Washington area, including the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax County Police Department and other authorities.
The homicide remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
