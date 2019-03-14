Several road closures issued for St. Patrick’s Day events

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thousands of people are expected to attend Richmond’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend events, including Shamrock the Block and the St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival.
Richmond police will be present in both areas to ensure the safety of all attendees.
No parking zones for Siné Irish Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival in Shockoe Bottom will be designated beginning Friday, March 15 at 12 p.m. to Sunday, March 17 at 4 p.m.:
- 100 block of Virginia Street between East Cary and East Canal Streets.
Drivers should expect delays along East Main, East Cary and East Canal and South 14th Streets.
No parking zones for Shamrock the Block along the Boulevard will be designated from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 for the following road closures:
- North Boulevard between West Moore Street and West Broad Street
- West Leigh Street and West Clay Street between North Boulevard and Altamont Avenue
- West Marshall Street between North Boulevard and North Sheppard Street and all adjoining alleyways
- Myers Street between West Broad and West Leigh Streets
- West Moore Street between North Sheppard Street and North Boulevard
