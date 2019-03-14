Robbery suspect hits 3 Petersburg stores in 3 days

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are looking for a robbery suspect who has used the same tactic multiple times.
Police said in the last three days, three businesses have been hit by the same suspect, who is described as a white male with a blond ponytail driving a late model blue pick-up truck.
Surveillance images show the suspect vehicle had a white camper top in the first two robberies, but the camper was removed for the third.
The suspect enters a store, waits until the cashier has the register open, grabs money from the drawer and flees.
The businesses targeted were Sav-A-Lot in the 2000 block of S. Crater Road on March 11 just after 8 p.m., Walgreens in the 3200 block of Crater Road on March 12 at just after 10 a.m. and Dollar General in the 2200 block of W. Washington Street on March 13 at 6:30 p.m.
The suspect was seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap with a red bill and sunglasses resting on the bill as well as blue jeans, boots a tan jacket and flannel shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
