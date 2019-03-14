Richmond No. 10 worst city for allergies

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Maybe it’s a byproduct of last year’s historic rainfall?
Whatever the cause, Richmond is one of the worst cities in the U.S. for allergies.
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked Richmond No. 10 nationwide for the worst cities for allergies. That’s up from No. 16 in 2018.
The analysis scores cities based on pollen score, medicine utilization and number of board certified allergists. Richmond was worse than average in pollen score, but average in the other two.
All told, RVA scored 72. 45 out of 100.
You can see the full list on the AAFA website.
