Residents plead for solution to wet spot where fatal crash occurred

In a statement, VDOT said, “Early on Tuesday, March 5, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was made aware of water and potential ice on a portion of Beulah Road in Chesterfield County. Crews took immediate action to redirect the water away from the road and treat the area with salt to break down ice and sand to provide traction for motorists. They continued to monitor and retreat the area throughout the following days and nights until temperatures rose.”