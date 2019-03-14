Police: California man found dead on shore of James River

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says a 25-year-old California man was found dead Sunday on the shore of the James River.
Police responded to the 11500 block of Channel View Drive for a report of a body found at approximately 3:20 p.m.
The man was identified Thursday as Andrew Jullie of San Diego.
Police are unsure why Jullie was in Virginia and ask anyone with information to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
