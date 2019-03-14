Petersburg serial robber taken into custody

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A Petersburg serial robber is in custody after using the same tactic multiple times.
The robber, Ernest Carl Hollands, 56, hit three businesses within three days.
Surveillance images show the suspect vehicle had a white camper top in the first two robberies, but the camper was removed for the third.
Hollands entered the stores, waited until the cashier had the register open and then grabbed money and fled the scenes.
The businesses targeted were Sav-A-Lot in the 2000 block of S. Crater Road on March 11 just after 8 p.m., Walgreens in the 3200 block of Crater Road on March 12 at just after 10 a.m. and Dollar General in the 2200 block of W. Washington Street on March 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Police made a traffic stop on Hollands’ truck in the 800 block of West Washington Street, in the parking lot of the American Choice Deli.
Hollands was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, at approximately 11:50 a.m.
He is being charged with the larcenies, and is being held without bond.
Anyone with any information regarding the larcenies should contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
