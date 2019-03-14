Pennsylvania woman dies after being hit by car in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Pennsylvania woman died as a result of her injuries after being struck by a car in Chesterfield County.
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at approximately 7:10 a.m., in the 15900 block of Hampton Park Drive.
Police say Carol L. Cameron, 59, of West Middlesex, PA, was walking across Hampton Park Drive, near Otterdale Road, when she was struck by a Nissan Murano.
The driver of the Nissan remained on the scene.
Cameron was transported to an area hospital, where she died on Wednesday.
