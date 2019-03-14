Northam announces Virginia nonprofit’s plan to reduce low-value healthcare

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Gov. Ralph Northam announced one Virginia nonprofit’s plan to reduce low-value healthcare in the state.
The Virginia Center for Health Innovation (VCHI) received a $2.2 million grant from Arnold Venture to launch the statewide pilot.
Low-value healthcare includes medical tests and procedures, which can lead to potential harm and higher total cost for patients.
“As a physician and as governor, ensuring that all Virginians have access to quality-based health care has always been my top priority,” Northam said in a release. “With this generous grant from Arnold Ventures and the work of the Virginia Center for Health Innovation, we’ll be able to ensure that more patients in Virginia are getting the right care in the appropriate setting.”
VCHI identified 2.07 million unnecessary services costing $747 million, after looking at findings from The American Board for Internal Medicine.
