No. 12 FSU beats No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63 in OT at ACC Tournament

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have been grinding through games without injured point guard Justin Robinson (foot) since late January. The Hokies fought their way to win six wins in their final 10 regular-season games, then beat Miami in Wednesday's second round to advance. They just couldn't protect that final lead, with FSU's Phil Cofer hitting a tying 3 then Alexander-Walker missing a contested drive with about 10 seconds left to set up Mann's basket going the other way.