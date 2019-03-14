Nicolas Petit scratches after dogs quit Iditarod

NOME, Alaska (WWBT/KTUU) - French musher Nicolas Petit scratched on Monday after his dogs refused to keep running.
According to a statement from Iditarod race officials, Petit scratched “in the best interest of his team’s mental well-being.”
Petit had 10 dogs on his team at the time he scratched, after a nearly 12-hour rest at the Shelter Island Cabin outside of Shaktoolik.
Race officials say Petit and his dogs were taken back to Shaktoolik by snow machine and trail sled.
Petit came in second in last year’s Iditarod race.
