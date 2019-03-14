News to know for March 14: Serial robber; RamCar to NYC; amazing weather; Pi Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’ve enjoyed the sun this week, get ready for more today, along with warmer temperatures.
But there is a chance of rain to close out the week ...
Petersburg police are looking for a robbery suspect who has used the same tactic multiple times.
Police said in the last three days, three businesses have been hit by the same suspect, who is described as a white male with a blond ponytail driving a late model blue pick-up truck.
Active duty and retired members of all military branches can attend a job fair Thursday at Fort Eustis.
The event, which is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Eustis Club, 2123 Pershing Ave., is also open to recently separated veterans and dependents of military members.
Around 50 employers will be at the event.
Calling all Rams fans! The VCU RamCar is headed to the A-10 Tournament on Thursday morning.
The Rams will tip off at noon Friday against the winner of Thursday’s Rhode Island vs. La Salle matchup.
There’s a new app that’s teaching students at Lucille Brown Middle School how to create music without the use of an instrument.
The app created by Light the Music provides a natural way to create music by selecting from multiple sounds, instruments, and beats available on the app without using physical instruments.
“You don’t have to have a certain thing in mind when using the app - you can just freestyle,” said eighth-grader Breanna Bowman.
Officials with Richmond International Airport said in a statement operations are not affected after the Federal Aviation Administration grounds Boeing 737 Max planes.
President Donald Trump announced an emergency order from the Federal Aviation Administration grounding Boeing 737 Max jets after the Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday and a Lion Air accident in October.
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke formally announced Thursday that he’ll seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, ending months of intense speculation over whether he’d try to translate his newfound political celebrity into a White House bid.
President Trump has repeatedly blasted the idea of an O’Rourke presidential try, calling him a “flake” and a “total lightweight” and joking, “I thought you were supposed to win before you run for president.”
O’Rourke is scheduled to visit Iowa later Thursday and has three full days of political events planned there.
