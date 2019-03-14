La. accidentally sends out $26 million in ‘double’ tax refunds

(WAFB) - Louisiana has accidentally paid double tax refunds for nearly 66,000 taxpayers amounting to almost $26 million.
The state is in the process of trying to recover the money, said Division of Administration spokesman, Jacques Berry.
Berry says a file ran “abnormally,” causing the duplicate refunds, which were discovered Wednesday, Mar. 13. Most of the refunds were sent by direct deposit and banks are being contacted to reverse the overages. A small amount of the refunds were placed on debit cards and those amounts are being “backed out,” Berry said.
The spokesman urges anyone who received a larger refund than what they are actually due to not spend the money.
