Henrico Schools makes primary election day a student holiday

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico Schools has made primary election day a student holiday.
The Virginia primary elections are scheduled for June 11 and several schools in the county serve as polling locations.
An effort to move the primaries to a different date failed during the General Assembly session.
Henrico Schools said students will have a holiday, and it will be a clerical day for staff.
The district said the move does not require any further changes to the school calendar and will not affect graduation ceremonies scheduled that day for Deep Run, Douglas Freeman and Mills Godwin high schools.
For more information, visit the Henrico Schools’ website.
