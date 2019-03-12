Governor signs KY bill into law allowing concealed carry without permit

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed a bill to change gun laws in the Commonwealth.
Bevin signed the NRA-backed measure, Senate Bill 150, into law Monday. It allows anyone who is legally allowed to own a gun, and is at least 21-years-old, to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in the state of Kentucky.
Supporters said the bill reinforces Kentuckians’ constitutional rights to bear arms. Critics have voiced concerns about safety and lack of training.
The law goes into effect in July.
People can still get a concealed carry permit after July, but it will no longer be mandatory. Kentuckians who travel to other states and wish to conceal carry may opt to keep their permit.
The NRA said Kentucky is the 16th state to allow for permitless conceal carry.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.