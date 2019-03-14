Fort Eustis holding job fair for all military branches

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA (WWBT) - Active duty and retired members of all military branches can attended a job fair Thursday at Fort Eustis.
The event, which is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Eustis Club, 2123 Pershing Ave., is also open to recently separated veterans and dependents of military members.
About 50 employers will participate in the job fair, including Dominion Energy, Riverside Health System, US. Secret Service and FEMA.
“It is the focus of the committee to foster employment opportunities for all veterans,” Fort Eustis officials said in a news release. “Job fair attendees should come dressed for success and should have several copies of their resumes.”
The event is sponsored by a committee comprised of Soldier for Life -Transition Assistance Program, Army Community Service, Airman Family Readiness Center and the Virginia Employment Commission.
