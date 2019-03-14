Forecast: Thursday is the best day of the week, showers Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Warmest day of the week is Thursday, with showers Friday.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. South wind 10-15 mph. High in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers likely and breezy. Not an all day rain. But a few scattered afternoon showers. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
