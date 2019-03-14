First Alert Weather Day: Few storms possible Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The powerful system we have been watching the last few days is marching east and will bring with it scattered showers and a few storms to central VA Friday late afternoon and evening.
A portion of our area has been included in a “marginal risk” of severe weather.
It’s been awhile since we have a seen a severe weather threat in central VA. Marginal risk can be considered a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat. That’s all the counties that you see in green.
Temperatures will remain mild through the overnight and again Friday. We climb back into the low 70′s with a southwest breeze through the day. Mainly cloudy skies through the overnight and into Friday morning. That should help limit the severe threat, but an isolated strong storm is still possible. The main concern with any storms will be strong gusty winds.
Here is what it could look like at 5 p.m.:
And again at 7 p.m.:
After this system moves out Friday evening, cooler and drier air arrives for the weekend. Expect temperatures in the 50′s.
