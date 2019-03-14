Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI in Prince George crash

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - A Dinwiddie County man faces two charges after a deadly crash on James River Drive in Prince George County on Saturday.
Police say Jeffrey Thomas Rose, 55, faces charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI in the crash that killed Trevor Aldridge of Prince George.
Rose had a blood alcohol level of more than .20, police said Thursday.
Police say that Rose was driving a pickup truck westbound in the 14900 block of James River Drive when he overcorrected and hit a vehicle driven by Aldridge.
Two other people were seriously injured in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.