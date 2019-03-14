Day care worker arrested, charged with sexual abuse

VARINA, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man faces sexual abuse charges of two children under the age of 13 stemming from an investigation at a Henrico daycare.
Rahman Jordan Rypkema, 32 was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery by sexually abusing two separate children under the age of 13, according to court documents.
On Feb. 15 Katherine Hoffman, the director of center relations with Tuckaway Child Development & Early Education Center, said the allegations against an employee came forward to the day care center after a Child Protective Services report was filed Feb. 14.
At the time of the investigation, Rypkema had been placed on leave.
Court documents released Thursday state on or about Sept. 1, 2018 to Feb. 12, 2019 Rypkema sexually abused one child and then another child on or about Feb. 12.
The day care center is on Midview Road in Varina.
Rypkema appeared in court Thursday morning and was ordered no bond, no contact with the victims and no employment at the daycare.
Messages to Hoffman regarding Rypkema’s arrest were not immediately returned.
No further information was available from Henrico Police.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.