Woman crashes stolen Tesla on I-95 while on drugs

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One Richmond woman is behind bars after crashing a stolen Tesla.
Casey M. Vaughan, 25, of Richmond, is facing multiple charges after an early morning crash along I-95 south.
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash along southbound I-95, south of Chippenham Parkway, at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
An investigation revealed a Tesla was traveling southbound along I-95 in the left lane when it attempted to change lanes, striking a Toyota SUV.
Both vehicles then lost control, running off the road right. The Toyota overturned, while the Tesla struck a guard rail.
The driver of the Toyota was an adult male. He was wearing a seat belt, and was transported to the hospital for the treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Vaughan, who was driving the Tesla, was also wearing a seat belt. She was transported to the hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.
Vaughan was also arrested and charged with one count of felony vehicle larceny, one county of felony possession of a Schedule I and II drug, driving under the influence of drugs and driving on a revoked license.
She is currently being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail.
The crash remains under investigation.
