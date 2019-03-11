Wanted man accused of holding 4-year-old boy underwater in tub as punishment

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a suspect wanted for repeatedly abusing a 4-year-old boy in Rowan County.
Brandon Scott Meeks, 27, is accused of having contributed to the abuse of a minor after the 4-year-old victim was brought to the hospital in December with injuries to his genitals and bruising on his body. An ensuing investigation also determined that Meeks had held the child under water in the bathtub as a form of punishment.
The child’s mother, Hannah Eller, 25, was arrested on March 9 after the investigation found that she was aware of the abuse and present when some of it occurred while failing to stop, report or take measures against additional abuse.
“It’s heartbreaking because you would think how could a mother let someone around their child to do that?" asked Andrea Baker, a neighbor who says she has known Eller since the two went to high school together.
Meeks, however, remains at large and has multiple outstanding orders for his arrest in Rowan and Stanley Counties for unrelated charges as well. He is believed to be either in Salisbury, New London or Albemarle.
Beth McKeithan works with Prevent Child Abuse Rowan. She encourages people to report child abuse if you suspect it.
“It’s important to report because these children do not always have a voice, they need someone else to be their voice.”
McKeithan says the interviewers in her staff are specially trained to interview abuse victims without re-traumatizing them.
“It is hard and it is heavy but our outlook is 'how do we not do it? How do we not do everything we can to make these children’s lives better?” said McKeithan.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has placed Meeks on their Most Wanted List and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 704-216-8687 or 1-866-639-5245.
