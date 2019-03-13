Virginia woman arrested on consecutive days, once with cats in a suitcase

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A woman was arrested in twice in consecutive days, once after being seen stuffing cats into a bag.
Shanna Holwager, 43, of King George, was arrested by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office March 8 after a report of a suspicious person with cats in her suitcase.
Deputies observed the smell of alcohol and Holwager had glassy, bloodshot eyes. She told deputies she was trying to take the cats to the SPCA. The animals were turned over to Stafford County Animal Control.
Holwager was booked into Rappahannock Regional Rail until she became sober.
The next day, Holwager was again arrested after deputies saw her walking down the middle of the road waving her arms.
Holwager was again arrested under suspicion of public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.