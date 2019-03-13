Virginia woman arrested on consecutive days, once with cats in a suitcase

Virginia woman arrested on consecutive days, once with cats in a suitcase
Shanna Holwager.
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 12, 2019 at 9:46 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 9:54 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A woman was arrested in twice in consecutive days, once after being seen stuffing cats into a bag.

Shanna Holwager, 43, of King George, was arrested by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office March 8 after a report of a suspicious person with cats in her suitcase.

Deputies observed the smell of alcohol and Holwager had glassy, bloodshot eyes. She told deputies she was trying to take the cats to the SPCA. The animals were turned over to Stafford County Animal Control.

Holwager was booked into Rappahannock Regional Rail until she became sober.

The next day, Holwager was again arrested after deputies saw her walking down the middle of the road waving her arms.

Holwager was again arrested under suspicion of public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Shanna Holwager.
Shanna Holwager. ((Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office))

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.