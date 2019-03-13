Virginia teen collapses, dies while playing basketball at high school

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - James Monroe High School’s principal says a student died while playing basketball in the gym on Monday.
“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” Taneshia H. Rachal wrote on the school system’s website.
The Free-Lance Star reports that the student, who has not been identified, was a sophomore.
“He always had a kind word, would say ‘good morning’ and was helpful in class and with administration,” Rachal told the Free-Lance Star. " ... No one has ever said anything bad about him. Just a great kid."
Rachal says the high school has a team of professionals and counselors available for students and parents to use this week.
“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.