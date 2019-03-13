Suspect on the run after 19-year-old man shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect in a north Richmond shooting late Tuesday.
Police were called to the scene of North Avenue and Yancey Street to find a 19-year-old victim on the sidewalk with injuries that are not life threatening. The incident was near the former Norrell Elementary School Annex.
No suspect information has been released.
This shooting came about two hours after a deadly shooting in Richmond’s Southside.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
