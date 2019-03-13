Student advocates furious over admissions bribery scandal

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A bribery scandal that has been linked to celebrities and college athletic coaches is a slap in the face to a Richmond nonprofit that helps student get into college the right way.
Kollege & Kareer 4 Youth, also known as KAKY, reaches students early to steer them in the right direction.
"It was a big surprise to me,” Carson Chavis, an 18-year-old Hanover High School senior, said.
Chavis will be packing for college in a few months, but he won’t be going far. He is set to enroll at Virginia State University. He said receiving his acceptance letter was validation for all the hard work he put in to get it.
“In college, you have to do it by yourself,” Chavis said. "You’re not going to have your parents around, so I had to learn to do it myself,” he said.
But that’s not the case for everyone, as the admissions scandal involving actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin makes clear.
Federal authorities say wealthy parents paid some $25 million in bribes to ensure their children got accepted into some of the nation’s most elite schools. Those parents are accused of paying an admissions consultant to bribe coaches and administrators to falsely present their children as like star athletes to boost their chances of getting into college.
Marcy Williams runs KAKY helping students learn what they’re passionate about so they can get into college.
“We’ve had SAT boot camps. We do one-on-one tutoring,” Williams said. ”I think it is going to be a challenge for young people who are acting with a level of integrity to prove themselves furthermore than they already have had to do trying to overcome obstacles."
Authorities say the scheme involved hiring ringers to take college entrance exams for students and then paying off insiders at testing centers to alter students’ scores.
“We want to set a good example, and if you’re doing this to allow a subset to come into your university, what message are you sending to those students?” Williams said. “Exhibit the behavior that you expect from your students.”
At least nine athletic coaches and 33 parents have been charged. Many of those parents work in law, finance and business professions.
A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped build the case against others.
