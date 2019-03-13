Shaver out after 16 seasons at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WWBT) - William & Mary is in the market for a new basketball coach.
Tony Shaver, the school’s all-time winningest coach, will not be retained next year the school announced Wednesday. The Tribe finished the 2018-19 season with a 14-17 record and were eliminated Sunday in the Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinals.
In the release, William & Mary said it has high expectations for its program, including participation in the NCAA tournament and that Shaver has not lived up to those goals.
In 16 seasons, Shaver led the Tribe to two NIT appearances. His overall record was 226-268 and 124-162 in conference play.
William & Mary said a national search for a new head coach has begun.
