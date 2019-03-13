RPS superintendent urges residents to get behind mayor’s budget

Jason Kamras is “thrilled” with the mayor’s budget, which he calls “bold and courageous.” (Source: NBC12)
By Tamia Mallory | March 13, 2019 at 11:55 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 11:55 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and Richmond Education Association President Antuane Ramon Moore stood in support of Mayor Levar Stoney during his Wednesday morning press conference regarding his budget.

[ Stoney proposes increased real estate, cigarette tax and utility hikes; budget would up funds for schools, roads, public housing ]

Kamras is “thrilled” with the mayor’s budget, which he calls “bold and courageous.”

He is urging Richmond residents to get behind Stoney’s budget to provide education for students.

“Taxes aren’t running people out of Richmond, the school system is,” said Stoney. “We can not fund public education with GoFundMes and fairy dust.”

Mayor Stoney says he is keeping his commitment to the education of Richmond students, which is the reason for the budget increase.

“It’s time to invest in our educators and our students,” said Stoney.

Stoney continues to urge City Council members to get behind the budget.

