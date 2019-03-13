Police: Suspect flees with cash in armed robbery near VCU

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The VCU Police Department issued an alert early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery in the 100 block of West Cary Street.
Police say the suspect - described as a white male wearing all black clothing - got out of a parked vehicle and approached the victim with a gun. The victim says the suspect said “Put everything on the ground.”
The suspect took cash from the victim then fled in a black Honda.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.
