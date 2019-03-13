Police: Suspect flees with cash in armed robbery near VCU

VCU Police issued the alert about the armed robbery just before 3:30 a.m. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 13, 2019 at 4:38 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 4:38 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The VCU Police Department issued an alert early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery in the 100 block of West Cary Street.

Police say the suspect - described as a white male wearing all black clothing - got out of a parked vehicle and approached the victim with a gun. The victim says the suspect said “Put everything on the ground.”

The suspect took cash from the victim then fled in a black Honda.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.

