News to know for March 13: Multiple shootings; new schools proposed; springlike weather

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that have occurred since late Tuesday night.
- In the first shooting, a suspect in a deadly shooting may have fled on a bike.
- Two hours later, just before midnight, a 19-year-old man was shot in north Richmond. That suspect is also on the run.
- Two suspects were arrested in a shooting in the 500 block of Boroughbridge Road that occurred just before 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The 2019-2020 budget for Henrico County includes plans for a new J.R. Tucker High School and a new Highland Springs High School.
The county has not built more than one high school at a time since the 1960s.
The $1.3 billion proposal also includes pay raises, money for an aquatics center and multiple transportation projects.
Speaking of Henrico schools, there’s a job fair on Wednesday.
Henrico County Public Schools is looking for bus drivers and nutrition workers.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library at 1901 Starling Drive.
The VCU Police Department issued an alert early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery in the 100 block of West Cary Street.
Police say the suspect got out of a parked vehicle and approached the victim with a gun. The victim says the suspect said “Put everything on the ground.”
The sunshine is continuing! And there’s no rain in the forecast until Friday.
A Chesterfield woman who was reported missing early Wednesday has been found SAFE! Thanks to hundreds of people who shared NBC12′s Facebook post to help find her.
As more countries are grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8 after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, one of the 157 victims has ties to the Richmond Area.
Antoine Lewis is believed to have been stationed in the Richmond area and was involved in the community.
“I couldn’t believe Antoine was on the airlines. I was completely shocked,” LaDonne Lankster said.
Thursday is Pi Day (3.14, March 14, 3/14...), so plan now on where to grab a slice of pie, or maybe a pizza pie!
