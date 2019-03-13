Military housing complaints reach a boiling point at Fort Lee

“Not only am I asthmatic, but my 5-year-old is asthmatic. I’m a diabetic, and when I get sick, I just don’t get better over time,” Lewis said. "I had begged and begged for my air ducts to be cleaned. I begged to have a air quality test done. They took forever to get my air ducts cleaned. They kept denying me to have an air quality test telling me and my husband that we have to come out of pocket.”