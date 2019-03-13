Henrico schools looking for bus drivers, school nutrition workers

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public School is holding a job fair on Wednesday for anyone interesting in becoming a bus driver or a school nutrition worker.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library at 1901 Starling Drive.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online before heading over to the job fair.
Bus drivers must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, obtain a CDL Class B permit, pass a drug test and have no felony convictions.
