Henrico schools looking for bus drivers, school nutrition workers
Henrico Schools will be hosting a job fair that includes opening for bus drivers. (Source: File Photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 13, 2019 at 4:17 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 4:17 AM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public School is holding a job fair on Wednesday for anyone interesting in becoming a bus driver or a school nutrition worker.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library at 1901 Starling Drive.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before heading over to the job fair.

Bus drivers must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, obtain a CDL Class B permit, pass a drug test and have no felony convictions.

