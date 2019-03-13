‘He was doing what he loved to do’: Plane crash victim has Richmond tie

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As more countries are grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8 after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, one of the 157 victims has ties to the Richmond Area.
Antoine Lewis is believed to have been stationed in the Richmond area and was involved in the community.
“I couldn’t believe Antoine was on the airlines. I was completely shocked,” LaDonne Lankster said.
Lankster shared warm memories of her friend, a man she says would move heaven and earth to help someone in need.
The 39-year-old Lewis was killed Sunday when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed minutes after take off in Ethopia killing all 157 people on board.
“Him being in Ethiopia on his way to Kenya doesn’t surprise me at all,” Lankster said.
“I screamed to the heavens to ask why, but I already knew the answer because god doesn’t make mistakes,” Lewis’ mother, Antoinette, said.
The military took Lewis all over the world, including right here in central Virginia. Lankster believes he was stationed at Fort Lee in 2011.
“I know he was at Fort Monroe at some time, but he did his training there," Lankster said. “While he was training he came to church faithfully.”
Lewis attended St. Paul Baptist Church in Henrico and was involved in the community there.
“He joined our outreach efforts and he lead the immigrant and refugee small groups,” Lankster said.
According to Lewis’ sister, her brother was in Africa building businesses and buying land to give back to those in need.
“He was doing what he loved to do, and he wanted to help people however he could,” Lankster said. “He just had a really big heart.”
There was plenty of room inside that big heart for his new wife and 15-year-old son, who he leaves behind.
"He left here doing what he loved to do, and he is in his motherland soil, and I will leave it at that,” Antoinette Lewis said.
Lewis had previously served in Afghanistan as a captain in the Army.
At last check, the only two nations still flying a substantial number of the now-controversial aircraft are the United States and Canada, other countries have grounded the planes until further notice.
