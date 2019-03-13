Fredericksburg woman drops pants, spits on deputy during arrest

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Frederiscksburg woman was arrested after pulling down her pants and spitting on a Stafford sheriff’s deputy.
Deputies responded to Motel 6 on Warrenton Road just after 11 p.m. March 12 after a report of a woman slapping a man outside a hotel room.
Leslie Camp, 41, of Fredericksburg, was arrested after deputies determined she and a man had engaged in a physical confrontation. Camp admitted to the confrontation and slapping the man, but he declined to press charges.
The room where the two were staying was in disarray and Camp had slurred speech and was unstead on her feet.
Deputies arrested Camp on suspicion of public intoxication and a search revealed a substance consistent with marijuana in her jacket.
The sheriff’s office said once in handcuffs, Camp began using racial slurs and pulled her pants down. She complied with a request to pull them back up but continued to resist deputies. Camp attempted to kick a deputy while in the back of a patrol car and twice spit on a second deputy.
She had initially identified herself as Rheana Camp, but ones deputies determined her real identity, she was found to be wanted on five warrants of probation violation out of Fredericksburg.
Camp was served the outstanding warrants and was additionally charged with providing false identification to law enforcement, assault of a law enforcement officer, attempted assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, indecent exposure and public intoxication.
She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
