Forecast: Two pleasant spring-like days before Friday showers

Temperatures climbing

By Andrew Freiden | March 13, 2019 at 3:07 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 3:07 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mostly sunny and getting warmer the next few days before our next chance for rain arrives on Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny start, partly sunny finish. Lows in the low 40s, high in low 70s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. breezy. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

