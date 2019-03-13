Forecast: Two pleasant spring-like days before Friday showers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mostly sunny and getting warmer the next few days before our next chance for rain arrives on Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny start, partly sunny finish. Lows in the low 40s, high in low 70s
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. breezy. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
